SPOKANE – Killian Tillie, a sophomore forward from France, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the 17th-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Utah State 79-66 on Saturday night.

Freshman forward Corey Kispert and senior guard Silas Melson each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which lost to North Carolina in the NCAA title game last season.

Sam Merrill scored 19 points for Utah State (2-2).

The Aggies played without guard Koby McEwen, a preseason all-Mountain West selection, because of an ankle injury.

Utah State led 39-31, but was outscored 14-3 by the Zags in the last 5:22 of the first half.

In the second half, the Aggies trailed by three points before Gonzaga went on a 17-0 run for a 77-57 lead.

“We were punched in the mouth a couple of times,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

“We responded in a positive way.”

Utah State shot 39 percent from the field; Gonzaga has held 59 consecutive opponents to under 50 percent shooting,

Barta excels

MISSOULA, Mont. – Jill Barta, playing in the state where she was a high-school standout, collected 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Gonzaga women to a 70-55 victory over Montana.

The Zags (1-1) had a 49-34 rebounding advantage over the Griz (0-3).

“I love how we rebounded the ball,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.