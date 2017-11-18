Killian Tillie, a sophomore forward from France, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as host Gonzaga beat Utah State 79-66.
SPOKANE – Killian Tillie, a sophomore forward from France, scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the 17th-ranked Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Utah State 79-66 on Saturday night.
Freshman forward Corey Kispert and senior guard Silas Melson each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which lost to North Carolina in the NCAA title game last season.
Sam Merrill scored 19 points for Utah State (2-2).
The Aggies played without guard Koby McEwen, a preseason all-Mountain West selection, because of an ankle injury.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Seattle-Dublin nonstop flights to begin in May 2018
Utah State led 39-31, but was outscored 14-3 by the Zags in the last 5:22 of the first half.
In the second half, the Aggies trailed by three points before Gonzaga went on a 17-0 run for a 77-57 lead.
“We were punched in the mouth a couple of times,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
“We responded in a positive way.”
Utah State shot 39 percent from the field; Gonzaga has held 59 consecutive opponents to under 50 percent shooting,
Barta excels
MISSOULA, Mont. – Jill Barta, playing in the state where she was a high-school standout, collected 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Gonzaga women to a 70-55 victory over Montana.
The Zags (1-1) had a 49-34 rebounding advantage over the Griz (0-3).
“I love how we rebounded the ball,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.