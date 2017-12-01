Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored all 21 of his points in the second half for the host Zags, who improved to 7-1. Creighton led 44-37 at halftime.

SPOKANE – Gonzaga freshman Zach Norvell Jr. missed all five of his shots in the first half.

He didn’t miss many in the second half.

Norvell scored all 21 of his points in the second as No. 15 Gonzaga rallied to beat 25th-ranked Creighton 91-74 on Friday night.

“Staying aggressive. Staying positive,” Norvell said of his turnaround, which helped the Zags erase a seven-point halftime deficit. “The coaching staff told me to keep shooting.”

Norvell, who is from Chicago, made 4 of 5 three-point attempts in the second half and added six rebounds.

“He had a huge game tonight,” said sophomore forward Killian Tillie, who led Gonzaga with 22 points. “He was making crazy shots.”

Silas Melson had 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

“A great, great win,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “There was a tremendous response from our guys after the half, especially on the defensive end.”

Creighton led 44-37 at halftime, after shooting 58 percent. But the Bluejays were outscored 54-30 in the second half as their shooting percentage dropped to 37.9 while the Zags were making 62.1 percent of their shots from the field.

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2).

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead. Creighton had five turnovers during that span.

“Our plan was to attack the rim,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “But we went away from that in the second half. For 20 minutes, we were really good.”

The Zags face No. 4 Villanova, another Big East team, at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday.

“We need to rest up and start gearing up for that one,” Few said. “That’s a great program, with unbelievable toughness and resolve to win.”

Oregon home win streak ends at 46

EUGENE, Ore. – Lexus Williams made a three-pointer from half court at the buzzer to lift Boise State to a 73-70 victory over Oregon and snap the nation’s longest home winning streak.

Payton Pritchard’s driving layup tied the score for the Ducks at 70 with 3.2 seconds to play before Williams let fly from the midcourt line at Matthew Knight Arena, where Oregon had won 46 games in a row.

Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos (7-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Pritchard paced the Ducks (5-3) with 28 points.

WSU women prevail

PULLMAN – After the game was relatively close through three quarters, the Washington State women’s team pulled away for a 72-55 victory over Idaho State.

The Cougars (4-4) outscored the Bengals (5-2) in the fourth quarter 24-12.

Borislava Hristova had team-high totals of 16 points and five assists for WSU. Louise Brown added 14 points and 11 rebounds.