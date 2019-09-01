ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie, rushed to an Albuquerque hospital after his team’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State with “a serious medical incident,” said Sunday he expects to make a full recovery.

School officials still haven’t disclosed Davie’s ailment. There was also no immediate word on when he would resume his coaching duties.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that several times during Saturday afternoon’s game in which the Lobos won 39-31, Davie could be seen with his hands on his midsection and chest and at one point was kneeling on the sidelines.

Davie, 64, was taken by ambulance to nearby University of New Mexico Hospital after the game with his wife, Joanne, in the front passenger seat.

School officials later said the coach was doing well at the hospital Saturday night and was surrounded by his family.

“I anticipate a full recovery thanks to the excellent care received,” Davie said in a statement released by the school Sunday. “My family and I want to thank the UNM training room staff, first responders and UNMH —it is impossible to fully express our gratitude for your swift and professional efforts during a critical time. To the coaching staff and their families — thank you for your support and for taking care of my family and our team during this time.”

New Mexico’s next game is Sept. 14 at Notre Dame, where Davie formerly coached. He went 35-25 in five seasons as head coach of the Fighting Irish and also served as defensive coordinator under Lou Holtz.

He led the Fighting Irish to three bowl games, including the 2001 Fiesta Bowl.

Davie spent 10 years as an ESPN broadcaster before returning to the sidelines at New Mexico in 2012. He led the Lobos to a 9-4 record in 2016, but that’s been followed by back to back 3-9 seasons.

New Mexico suspended Davie for 30 days without pay in February 2018 following multiple investigations into whether he and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players. The school didn’t conclude that Davie or his staff obstructed criminal investigations.

