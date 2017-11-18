Seattle University’s basketball team shot 59.3 percent from the field in a 102-71 victory over Detroit Mercy in the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Nashville Subregional. Seattle U faces Belmont in Sunday’s Subregional title game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Hot-shooting Matej Kavas scored 27 points to lead Seattle University’s basketball team to a 102-71 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday in the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project Nashville Subregional.
Seattle U (2-2) will meet Belmont, which is located in Nashville, at 11 a.m. Sunday for the 2K Classic Subregional title. Belmont (3-1) advanced by defeating Houston Baptist 93-88.
Kavas made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including 7 of 9 three-pointers.
Jordan Hill added 17 points for the Redhawks and Aaron Menzies and Josh Hearlihy had 16 each. Menzies, a 7-foot-3 center, grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Seattle U shot 59.3 percent from the field, including 65.2 percent (15 of 23) on threes.
“We really came together as a team and I’m very satisfied with our effort today,” first-year Redhawks coach Jim Hayford said. “We shot the ball like I know we can, and we stuck to our defensive game plan.”
