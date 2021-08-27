LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville is suspending head basketball coach Chris Mack for six games for failing to follow procedures in handling an extortion attempt by one of his assistants.

University officials said Friday that they concluded Mack was a victim of an extortion attempt but he “failed to follow university guidelines, policies, and procedures in handling the matter.”

“I am confident that Coach Mack now understands the impact of his actions,” Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra said in a media release Friday. “We all have confidence in him moving forward.”

Mack said he accepts the suspension and “could have handled matters differently.”

Mack’s former assistant, Dino Gaudio, pleaded guilty in June to a federal charge of attempted extortion. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday but has struck a plea deal to avoid prison.

Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the team missed the NCAA tournament. Federal prosecutors said Gaudio, after learning he would be fired, threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team. He asked for 17 months of salary or a $425,000 lump sum payment, according to the U.S. attorney.

The basketball program weathered numerous scandals during former coach Rick Pitino’s tenure, and an NCAA investigation is continuing.

The suspension will include six non-conference games from Nov. 8 to 27, including two games in the Bahamas. Mack cannot have any contact with coaches or players during the suspension.