NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says ex-Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy bribery charge.
One of his attorneys, Johnny McCray, says Evans will plead guilty Wednesday in New York federal court.
McCray says Evans will admit accepting $22,000 in bribes to steer South Carolina and Oklahoma State players to certain financial advisers and business managers.
Evans is the third former NCAA assistant coach to plead guilty in the case. The prosecution has revealed how well-connected mentors sometimes paid family members of top-tier athletes to steer the NBA-destined youngsters to schools or managers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks mailbag: Tag and trade Earl Thomas? Why does Russell Wilson get sacked so much?
- Howard Schultz’s apology over Sonics move is too self-serving to earn Seattle's forgiveness | Matt Calkins
- Analysis: As Mark Glowinski signs big deal with Colts, examining how he got away from the Seahawks
- UW Huskies vs. USC Trojans: Here's how the teams stack up WATCH
- Report: 4-star WR Puka Nacua's official visit to Washington went 'better than I expected'
McCray says Evans’ sentencing deal with prosecutors calls for up to two years in prison. Evans also has agreed to forfeit $22,000.