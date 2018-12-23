Ken Foreman spent five decades coaching at Seattle Pacific, including stints coaching track, cross country and basketball, and was the athletic director from 1952-57.

Ken Foreman, a pillar in the coaching history at Seattle Pacific University and the coach of the women’s U.S. Olympic track and field team that boycotted the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow, died Sunday at age 96.

Foreman spent five decades coaching at SPU, including stints coaching track and field , cross country and basketball, and was the athletic director from 1952-57. He played a major role in the construction of Royal Brougham Pavilion, where the SPU Falcons still compete. The training track, which he designed on the east side of Brougham Pavilion, bears his name.

Besides being the head coach of the 1980 women’s U.S. Olympic team, Foreman served on the coaching staff of 13 other U.S. international track teams. He was the Team USA head coach for the 1986 Goodwill Games in Seattle and the 1983 World Outdoor Championships.

At SPU, he helped produce 159 All-America athletes, 26 national collegiate champions, 14 AAU champions and 13 top-10 teams. He was known for recognizing the talents and abilities of female athletes and worked to develop them into national and international-caliber performers long before other coaches and programs were doing so.

He was a charter member of the Seattle Pacific Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. He also is a member of the halls of fame for USA Track & Field, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, and the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association.

Born Aug. 29, 1922, Foreman was a All-American at USC as a gymnast and track and field athlete. He earned a doctorate at USC and as an exercise physiologist, he worked extensively in the development of field tests to identify individuals having significant athletic potential.

Following his retirement from SPU in 2000, Foreman moved to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and coached high-school teams.

Plans for a memorial service at Seattle Pacific will be announced at a later date.