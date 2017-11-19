The arrests of three freshmen on the UCLA basketball team for shoplifting in China are a stark reminder the Pac-12 is indeed using student-athletes to do business in a country with laws very different from ours.

Inside sports business

The arrests of three freshmen on the UCLA basketball team for shoplifting in China are a stark reminder the Pac-12 is indeed using student-athletes to do business in a country with laws very different from ours.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill spent several days confined to their team hotel before being allowed to leave the country last week after intervention by President Donald Trump. Various reports indicated they could have spent three to 10 years in prison if convicted, which raises questions about their awareness level beforehand of the country they were visiting and the seriousness with which even minor criminal offenses are taken.

On Friday, LaVar Ball, LiAngelo’s father and a former Washington State player, was asked by ESPN about Trump’s involvement and said, “Who?” Ball added, “Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

Trump responded Sunday with this tweet: “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!”

Sure, it’s ultimately a player’s responsibility not to shoplift — something all three are paying for with indefinite suspensions and undoubtedly a pretty good scare. But it’s also the Pac-12 that put them in China for purposes related as much to business as any cultural exchange designed to broaden minds.

Andrew Walker, head of Pac-12 communications, wrote in an email that the conference provides each team traveling abroad “briefing materials on the schedule as well as country and cultural information,” but the rest is up to schools.

The Pac-12 Global initiative began in 2013, and since 2015 it has seen multiple teams travel to China to play regular-season games. Washington played the first of those games, opening its 2015-2016 schedule with a victory over Texas in Shanghai.

This year’s game saw UCLA beat Georgia Tech on Nov. 10, minus the shoplifters.

But these trips aren’t all about players sampling local cuisine, taking in sights and — apparently — visiting Louis Vuitton stores at which designer sunglasses can be stolen. The initiative also is big business for the Pac-12, which has partnered on it with the Alibaba Group — the Chinese equivalent of Amazon.

Just last month, it was announced the partnership had been extended and expanded to include Alibaba distribution of Pac-12 Networks content across linear and digital channels through 2024 — including its Youku Todou equivalent of YouTube. In other words, for the first time, a college sports TV network will be made available throughout mainland China.

Alibaba also agreed to continue sponsoring the annual showcase games through 2020, which will help raise awareness of its Pac-12 programming.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sports now airing on Alibaba platforms include football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, lacrosse, track and field and beach volleyball. Alibaba will annually air 175 live Pac-12 Networks events and 100 hours of original programming.

Now, who wouldn’t want to crack the lucrative Chinese market? There are 1.38 billion people in China, and many love basketball and own TV sets, laptops and smartphones. We in the Northwest still can’t watch games on Pac 12-Networks if we have DirecTV, but a buckwheat farmer in Gansu province now can if he finds an internet hookup.

And there’s even more money up for grabs if increased awareness of Pac-12 schools leads Chinese students to enroll in universities here.

When the Alibaba deal was announced, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott issued a statement that said the initiative’s goal “is growing interest in our universities overseas, and particularly in China. Sports play a valuable role in bringing exposure and interest.”

And it’s of small wonder Pac-12 schools would want to lure more Chinese students: they pay 2½ times more for tuition than state residents. The student-support organization College Board states published tuition fees for 2017-18 at public colleges nationwide are $9,970 for state residents and $25,570 for everybody else.

There are 27,000 Chinese nationals enrolled at Pac-12 schools.

So, by default, the student-athletes in these China games aren’t just being offered once-in-a-lifetime cultural opportunities. They are marketing tools being used by conglomerates on both sides of the Pacific Ocean to sell TV content and generate tuition revenue.

And there is a responsibility for those profiting off them to make sure they know not to do dumb teenager things in a country criticized globally for human-rights abuses carried out by its police and judiciary.

UW spokesman Carter Henderson said when the Huskies played in China, they were extensively briefed on cultural differences. But the Huskies had a home-court advantage: Chinese American professor Shawn Wong, who teaches English and Comparative Literature at UW and has worked at other universities internationally.

All Huskies players were enrolled in a two-week, credit-generating course taught by Wong in which they learned basic Mandarin and more about the sights they’d visit in Hangzhou and Shanghai.

“He’s, like, the guy in Chinese studies and Chinese history,” Henderson said.

One tip Wong gave the team: Any time they entered a room, coach Lorenzo Romar had to go first as the highest-ranking leader of their group.

“We’d never have known that had we not attended his class,” Henderson said.

It’s debatable whether any type of class would have prevented the UCLA threesome from shoplifting. Henderson — who last week dealt with fallout from UW linebacker Azeem Victor being suspended after an arrest on suspicion of DUI — said young students sometimes are prone to foolish acts that catch everybody off guard.

Still, if anything, the arrests should remind the Pac-12’s global TV capitalists that they are educators first and can’t assume student-athletes making money for them will know what not to do in a communist country.

The good news is, those educators now have about as good of a “teachable moment” as it gets to prevent future international incidents.