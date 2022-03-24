The great news for the Western Washington women’s basketball team is that Friday night, it will be playing for its first Division II national basketball championship in program history.

The bad news is that standing in the way of that national title is Glenville State, which has overwhelmed opponents with its frenetic pace, marked by a full-court pressing defense and putting up shots as quickly as it can.

The Pioneers (34-1) from West Virginia average an NCAA Division II-best 96 points per game, 14 more than the next-highest scoring team. They win games by an average of 33 points (by far the highest margin in the country) and lead the nation in steals (14.4 per game) and turnovers forced (25.7).

That is the challenge facing No. 5 seed Western Washington (25-5).

“They press the entire game,” said Western Washington coach Carmen Dolfo, in her 31st season as head coach. “They run five (players) in, and two minutes later, they run another five in. It’s high pressure the entire game. We are definitely going to have to make an adjustment to that.”

The game tips off at 5 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama and will be aired on CBS Sports Network (Ch. 412).

Western Washington has overcome plenty of challenges to get here, including a season-ending injury to starting point guard Dani Iwami at midseason and the postponement and cancellation of several games because of COVID-19.

Then, the Vikings entered the NCAA tournament coming off a loss to Central Washington in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament title game.

No problem. The Vikings responded with three straight wins to reach the Elite Eight.

They then beat No. 4 seed Valdosta State 58-55 in the quarterfinals, and topped No. 1 seed North Georgia 74-68 in Wednesday’s semifinals, giving the program its first title berth after previously reaching the semifinals twice.

That was reason for celebration. But it couldn’t last long. Not with No. 3 Glenville State awaiting.

The Pioneers defeated No. 6 seed West Texas A&M 103-56 in the quarterfinals and they beat No. 2 seed Grand Valley State, 77-56, in the semifinals.

Grand Valley State had the top defense in the country, allowing less than 50 points per game. It slowed down Glenville State, but not nearly enough.

It helps Western Washington that it has a coach who seen just about everything in her long tenure, and she has some excellent and experienced players to work with, including senior guard Emma Duff from Tumwater.

Duff, a 6-foot guard, returned for a fifth season this year and leads the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game and is second in rebounding at 7.0.

“I’m honestly still kind of in shock; it doesn’t quite feel real yet,” Duff said Thursday morning of reaching the title game. “I’m really proud of this team. We’ve been through a lot — a lot of injuries and a lot of cancellations — and from last year not having a real season, and coming back (for a fifth season), it seems like a fairy-tale ending.”

The perfect ending for her would be defeating Glenville State, which comes at opponents in waves. No player averages more than 22.6 minutes per game and 11 average at least 10 minutes.

But Western Washington is just as deep, meaning it will be hard for Glenville State to win a battle of attrition. Eleven Western Washington players average at least 10 minutes and all 12 players average at least eight minutes.

Dolfo said her team’s depth will help, but the Vikings, who average 69 points per game, still need to solve Glenville State’s press.

“It’s hard to prepare for, but we have a couple of teams in our league that play that way — maybe not to that high intensity in scoring but defensively with that pressure,” Dolfo said. “We can’t turn the ball over and we need to play our game and not get into their crazy full-court game. Composure is going to be huge.

“We don’t want to get into their style. We’re not a slow-down team and we’re not going to walk the ball down the court, but we don’t want to get into a run-and-gun type of game. We want to move the ball and find the open person.”

That is easier said than done when the other team is trapping all over the court.

Western Washington will rely on several players to get the ball past half-court. In addition to losing Iwami, Mollie Olson, the No. 2 point guard, has been slowed by a torn knee tendon all season. Dolfo is not sure if — or how much — Olson can play Friday.

Duff, Avery Dykstra and Gracie Castaneda might get more of the responsibility bringing the ball upcourt Friday, but Dolfo said it will be a team effort.

“It is going to be a challenge for us, but I am excited for it,” Duff said of playing Glenville State. “One thing we have counted on all year is our defense. So I think it’s just buying in to playing our game and not letting them push the tempo. Just slowing down and playing like we want to is going to be important. … It’s going to be an intense game.”

No matter what happens Friday, the Vikings have already made history.

“When I first got to campus, I was so impressed by all the past teams that made it to the Elite Eight and to the Final Four and had won the GNAC,” Duff said. “I came in and my first year we weren’t that great — we had a losing record (12-16) — and it was a wake-up call.

“To totally turn it around 180 and to make it to a stage no other Western team has made it, I’m just really excited and proud that we could do this for the program. And I’m excited we could do this for Carm (Dolfo) because she has been doing this for 31 years and hadn’t quite gotten here.”