Senior Grayson Allen scored a career-high 37 points, leading top-ranked Duke to an 88-81 victory over No. 2 Michigan State in Chicago. Meanwhile, Eastern Washington beat a Pac-12 opponent for the first time since 2002 and Gonzaga cruised past Howard.

CHICAGO — Forget about Marvin Bagley III and the rest of Duke’s talented freshmen for a moment.

Grayson Allen can play a little, too.

Allen scored a career-high 37 points, Trevon Duval had 17 points and 10 assists, and the top-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the opener of the Champions Classic doubleheader Tuesday night.

On a court full of some of college basketball’s brightest prospects, Allen — Duke’s only senior, who was joined by four freshmen in the starting lineup — stepped up whenever his team needed a big play. The Blue Devils (3-0) lost Bagley to a right-eye injury midway through the first half, but Allen made five three-pointers and scored 23 points in the second half to help make up for the missing phenom.

“I’ve played in 90 more games than the four teammates that are out there with me,” Allen said. “I feel a little more comfortable and calm and confident out there.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski improved to 12-1 in his career against Michigan State.

“You don’t get any banners for a record against one school or against another coach,” Krzyzewski said, brushing away any talk about his record against the Spartans.

Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nick Ward each scored 19 points for Michigan State, which blocked 12 shots — one shy of the school record. The Spartans (1-1) shot 51 percent from the field, but were outrebounded 46-34 by the long and athletic Blue Devils. They also struggled at times with Duke’s 2-3 zone defense.

“Never in a million years did I think we would get outrebounded like that,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

• In the nightcap, Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and Devonte Graham made the clinching free throws as No. 4 Kansas beat seventh-ranked Kentucky 65-61.

Kevin Knox led Kentucky with 20 points.

EWU stuns Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 23 points to help Eastern Washington, which made 11 three-pointers, beat Stanford 67-61 and get its first victory against a Pac-12 team in nearly 15 years.

The Eagles (1-1) snapped a 21-game losing streak against Pac-12 schools, dating to a 62-58 victory over Washington on Dec. 14, 2002.

Eastern Washington was down 9-2 early but never trailed over the game’s final 29 minutes, despite missing six free throws down the stretch.

Reid Travis scored 20 points to lead the Cardinal (2-1), which started three freshmen and shot 34 percent from the field, including 2 for 16 on three-pointers.

Zags beat Howard

SPOKANE – Gonzaga coach Mark Few had seen Howard play well in losses to Indiana and George Washington this season, and was wary of the Bison shooters.

“We wanted to take away their threes,” Few said after No. 17 Gonzaga overwhelmed Howard 106-69. “The guys did a good job of listening.”

The Bison made 8 of 25 three-pointers, but shot 30 percent overall.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points and fellow freshman Corey Kispert added 13 to lead the Zags.

Johnathan Williams and Rui Hachimura each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (2-0).

Senior Williams surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career, which includes two seasons at Missouri.

Gonzaga shot 57 percent for the game.

“They were playing zone,” Few said of the Bison. “We’ve got some guys who can shoot it. It was a good mix tonight.”