The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Seattle Pacific is a member, voted Friday to suspend all athletic competitions until Nov. 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was an unanimous vote by the CEO Board, the NCAA Division II conference said in a news release.

The CEO Board will make a decision by Oct. 15 of the status of sports after Nov. 30.

Practices are left up to the different schools in the GNAC, which also has Western Washington and Central Washington in its ranks.

“This was not a decision taken lightly but one the Board believes is in the best interests of student-athletes and staff,” GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund said. “There is no greater priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes and this action is reflective of the GNAC’s commitment to this prevailing principle. We understand that many student-athletes will be disappointed and saddened by this news, particularly our seniors, and we have profound empathy for everyone affected by this decision, including nonconference opponents. We can only ask for their thoughtful understanding during these challenging and unprecedented times.”

SPU plays men’s and women’s cross country and soccer in the fall as well as women’s volleyball and rowing.

More colleges

• The NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference, which Evergreen State and Northwest College play in, announced athletic competition was suspended until Nov. 1.