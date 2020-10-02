The CEO Board of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference firmed up its plan for the return of sports in 2021 on Friday.

The GNAC board decided winter sports, men’s and women’s basketball and indoor track and field, won’t start games until Jan. 7.

The board approved the plan to move the fall sports to spring, but the GNAC, which includes Seattle Pacific, won’t play a “conference-developed schedule” for football because of concerns about playing two football seasons in the same year, it said in a news release.

The spring soccer seasons for men and women will culminate in the GNAC title game, not the NCAA DII tourney, which will be held in Bellingham.

The GNAC also announced there will be no conference championships for indoor track and field as the longtime site in Nampa is no longer a track venue and there weren’t other options.