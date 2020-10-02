The CEO Board of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference firmed up its plan for the return of sports in 2021 on Friday.

The GNAC board decided winter sports, men’s and women’s basketball and indoor track and field, won’t start games until Jan. 7.

The board approved the plan to move the fall sports to spring, but the GNAC won’t play a “conference-developed schedule” for football because of concerns about playing two football seasons in the same year, it said in a news release.

Basketball

Washington State’s Chanelle Molina will continue her basketball playing career in Sweden.

Golf

• Bjorn Bjorke of Port Orchard won the men’s title, Victoria Fallgren of Spokane won the women’s, Keith Crimp of Ellensburg won the senior men’s and Leslie Folsom of Tukwila won the senior women’s at the 11th Washington Golf Association Champion of Champions in DuPont.