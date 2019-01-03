Chandler Smith scored 17 points, Zykera Rice added 16 and No. 17 Gonzaga pulled away from Saint Mary’s 74-62.

Chandler Smith scored 17 points, Zykera Rice added 16 and No. 17 Gonzaga pulled away from Saint Mary’s 74-62 on Thursday night for its 10th consecutive win.

Saint Mary’s was within four midway through the fourth quarter but Jessie Loera turned her steal into a three-point play at 3:37 and just over a minute later Smith hit a three-pointer from the corner to help the Bulldogs pull away.

Gonzaga (14-1, 3-0 WCC) made its last six shots and the Gaels (7-6, 0-2) had six turnovers in the fourth quarter. Gonzaga point guards Laura Stockton and Loera combined for 14 points, 10 assists, seven steals and five rebounds, with five of the steals in the fourth quarter. Jill Townsend added 10 points.

Megan McKay scored 28 points for Saint Mary’s on 11 of 14 shooting but her teammates were 13 of 45 (29 percent). Sam Simons had 14 points.

More basketball

• Taylor Pierce scored 30 points to lead preseason Big Sky favorite Idaho (6-6, 3-0 conference) to an 84-68 win over Eastern Washington in Moscow. Violet Kapri Morrow led the Eagles (2-10, 1-2) with 19 points.

• Seattle Pacific (5-3, 2-1 GNAC) hit 17 of 20 free throws in the second half to beat Western Washington 86-72 in Bellingham. Harry Cavell scored 18 to lead the Falcons. Trevor Jasinsky led the Vikings (7-6, 1-2) with 20 points.

Hockey

• The Everett Silvertips named Bryce Kindopp as their assistant captain, and he will wear the letter “A” on his jersey.