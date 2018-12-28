Zach Norvell Jr. and Brandon Clarke had big games for the seventh-ranked Zags (12-2), who have won 13 straight home games.
SPOKANE – Gonzaga came out refreshed and focused after a weeklong Christmas break.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 20 points, and the seventh-ranked Zags started the game with a 29-1 run against North Alabama in a 96-51 victory Friday night.
Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Gonzaga (12-2), which has won 13 straight home games.
Rui Hachimura added 14 points, Josh Perkins scored 13 and Corey Kispert had 10 for the Zags, who beat Denver 101-40 a week earlier.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll: Seahawks fans should be 'fired up' about Jody Allen owning team WATCH
- No. 12 WSU football vs. Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl: What to watch for — and a prediction
- Sigi Schmid, Sounders' first MLS coach, dies at 65 VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- How will Jake Browning be remembered at UW? It's complicated
Gonzaga was worn out after an early schedule that included some of the nation’s top teams. The Zags beat then-No. 1 Duke before losing to Tennessee and North Carolina.
“We had to get some guys a break,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
The Zags didn’t give North Alabama (3-11) a break. The Lions, who are in their first year of Division I basketball, got their first field goal 7:50 into the game and trailed 48-9 after 17 minutes.
“We did a great job of dictating the offense and defense,” Few said. “We played with good energy.”
Gonzaga led 48-14 at halftime, holding the Lions to 18.5 percent shooting.
“That was a good 20 minutes of basketball,” Few said. “I’m proud. We were very, very efficient again on offense.”
North Alabama was outscored 48-37 in the second half.
“I love the effort our guys put into the second half,” Lions coach Tony Pujol said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.