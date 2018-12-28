Zach Norvell Jr. and Brandon Clarke had big games for the seventh-ranked Zags (12-2), who have won 13 straight home games.

SPOKANE – Gonzaga came out refreshed and focused after a weeklong Christmas break.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 20 points, and the seventh-ranked Zags started the game with a 29-1 run against North Alabama in a 96-51 victory Friday night.

Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Gonzaga (12-2), which has won 13 straight home games.

Rui Hachimura added 14 points, Josh Perkins scored 13 and Corey Kispert had 10 for the Zags, who beat Denver 101-40 a week earlier.

Gonzaga was worn out after an early schedule that included some of the nation’s top teams. The Zags beat then-No. 1 Duke before losing to Tennessee and North Carolina.

“We had to get some guys a break,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

The Zags didn’t give North Alabama (3-11) a break. The Lions, who are in their first year of Division I basketball, got their first field goal 7:50 into the game and trailed 48-9 after 17 minutes.

“We did a great job of dictating the offense and defense,” Few said. “We played with good energy.”

Gonzaga led 48-14 at halftime, holding the Lions to 18.5 percent shooting.

“That was a good 20 minutes of basketball,” Few said. “I’m proud. We were very, very efficient again on offense.”

North Alabama was outscored 48-37 in the second half.

“I love the effort our guys put into the second half,” Lions coach Tony Pujol said.