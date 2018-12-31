The seventh-ranked Zags men beat Cal State Bakersfield 89-54 in Spokane and the No. 17 Gonzaga women won a West Coast Conference game 79-54 at Pepperdine.

SPOKANE – Seventh-ranked Gonzaga has wrapped up an eventful nonconference season that saw the Zags reach No. 1 in the Top 25, and then fall down a few spots after a pair of losses.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points as Gonzaga beat Cal State Bakersfield 89-54 on Monday night to wrap up the nonconference season for both teams.

Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. each scored 16 points for Gonzaga (13-2), which has easily won four straight games after losing to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 15 North Carolina.

Jeremy Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“They did a great job,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the nonconference season. “The way those games were stacked up was as tough as anything we’ve done.”

“They’ve done fantastic in lieu of the injuries we had,” Few added, referring to the loss of forward Killian Tillie and guard Geno Crandall. Both are expected back for the West Coast Conference season.

Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points for Cal State Bakersfield (8-5), which saw a five-game winning streak snapped.

The Roadrunners were hurt by 36 percent shooting from the field.

“They are a tough, hard-nosed team that plays everybody tough,” Few said. “It’s hard to get separation on them.”

Gonzaga went on an 11-0 run while holding the Roadrunners scoreless for six minutes to take an early 13-6 lead. A 13-0 run a few minutes later put Gonzaga up 28-12.

“In the second half, we gave in,” Bakersfield coach Rod Barnes said. “We’ll take this as a good butt-whipping and get home and fix the problems.”

Rice excels

MALIBU, Calif. – Zykera Rice matched her career high of 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and the No. 17 Gonzaga women rolled to their ninth straight victory, defeating Pepperdine 79-54.

Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High School, had six rebounds and a career-high six assists for the Zags (13-1 overall, 2-0 WCC), who took control in the third quarter.

Rice had 13 points at the half when the Zags, shooting 50 percent, built a 37-28 lead.

Pepperdine sliced an 18-point deficit down to 13 before Jenn Wirth and Laura Stockton of Gonzaga combined for nine straight points.

The Waves (7-5, 1-1) were 3 of 15 from the field in the third quarter, with five turnovers.

Yasmine Robinson-Bacote and Rose Pflug scored 14 points apiece for Pepperdine.