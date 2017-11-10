Josh Perkins scored 20 points to help 18th-ranked Gonzaga beat Texas Southern 97-69. Perkins made 6 of 10 three-point shots.

SPOKANE – Coach Mark Few of No. 18 Gonzaga doesn’t want to see guard Josh Perkins focusing on pretty passes or crossover dribbles.

“Josh is an elite-level shooter,” Few said Friday night after Perkins scored 20 points to lead Gonzaga over Texas Southern 97-69. “I want him to focus on that.”

Perkins made 6 of 10 from three-point range as the Zags won the season opener for both teams. He had 15 points in the first half, when Gonzaga built a 21-point lead over the Tigers.

“I liked his approach,” Few said of the junior guard. “I thought he managed the game pretty well.”

The Zags won their 14th straight regular-season opener and their 29th consecutive regular-season home opener.

Johnathan Williams added 16 points for Gonzaga, which lost four key players from a team that last season lost to North Carolina in the NCAA championship game.

Killian Tillie had 12 rebounds as Gonzaga dominated the boards 57-35.

Silas Melson added 13 points, Rui Hachimura 11 and freshman Corey Kispert 10 for Gonzaga.

Kispert, a graduate of King’s High School, “is somebody who is physically ready to walk right out there,” Few said. “He is still learning the game on the defensive end. Today he was pretty good against a tough crew.”

Gonzaga had 11 turnovers in the first half and three in the second.

“I was disappointed how soft we were,” said Few, noting Texas Southern won too many contested balls. “We need to toughen up physically.”

Demontrae Jefferson scored 20 points for Texas Southern (0-1), which is playing its first 13 games on the road against some of the nation’s top teams.

“We were overmatched and overwhelmed,” Texas Southern coach Mike Davis said. “Gonzaga was shooting great and getting to the offensive glass.”

The Zags had 20 offensive rebounds.

Texas Southern made 4 of 21 from three-point range, while Gonzaga finished 11 of 25. The Tigers play at Washington State on Sunday.

Porter injures hip

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The highly anticipated debut of freshman Michael Porter Jr. was brief. The Missouri Tigers did fine without him in a 74-59 victory over Iowa State.

Porter, who led Nathan Hale of Seattle to the Class 3A state championship in March, was the lone freshman selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team. He played a mere two minutes for Missouri and scored two points before taking a seat on the bench with an ice pack on his left hip.

A team spokesman said Porter “tweaked” the hip and was held out for the rest of the game as a precaution.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said Porter approached him after he submitted the starting lineup to the official scorer and said that his leg “didn’t feel right.”

Martin said he removed Porter at the first opportunity because “his safety and his health was most important.”

ELSEWHERE

• Marvin Bagley III had 25 points and 10 rebounds in his college debut, and No. 1 Duke opened another season of high expectations by routing Elon 97-68 and moving Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski one victory from yet another career milestone.

Coach K had no trouble earning his 999th career victory at Duke.

• Allonzo Trier, who grew up in Seattle, scored a career-high 32 points for No. 3 Arizona in a 101-67 victory over visiting Northern Arizona. Deandre Ayton, Arizona’s acclaimed 7-foot-1 freshman, had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

• Chimezie Metu had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 10 USC overwhelmed Cal State Fullerton 84-42.

• Led by freshman Kris Wilkes with 18 points, No. 21 UCLA overcame the loss of three other freshmen who were held out to beat Georgia Tech 63-60 in the teams’ season opener in Shanghai, China.

UCLA played without freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, who have been identified by the Los Angeles Times and ESPN as having been arrested on shoplifting charges during the team’s trip to China.