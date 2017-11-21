Porter, who led Nathan Hale to the Class 3A state basketball championship in March, played two minutes in Missouri’s opener this season and has been out since.

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Michael Porter Jr. era might have lasted all of two minutes for Missouri.

On Tuesday, the Missouri basketball team announced Porter would undergo back surgery that would likely cause him to miss the rest of the season.

According to a release from the team, Porter was scheduled to have a “microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs” on Tuesday in Dallas. The procedure usually has a three-to-four-month recovery time.

Porter started in Missouri’s season-opening victory against Iowa State on Nov. 10. He played two minutes and scored his only two points of the season off a putback layup. He then asked coach Cuonzo Martin to take him out and Porter has missed the last three games.

“I really appreciate the support of my family and the Mizzou men’s basketball program as I begin this process,” Porter said in a release. “I’m thankful for all the kind words and messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again.”

Porter also posted a Bible verse, James 1:12, on his Instagram account: “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love Him.”

In the spring, Porter reported having back pain. He missed the Jordan Brand Classic in April because of a sore back and said he played the week earlier in the Nike Hoops Summit with the same issue.

“A red flag has been planted into his back,” one NBA scout told The Star of Porter, who had been projected as a top-five draft pick after his freshman season at Missouri. Scouts cannot comment publicly about prospects their teams could draft.

After the Iowa State game, Martin said Porter had a leg injury and that he was “day-to-day.”

“Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100 percent healthy is important to all of us,” Martin said in Tuesday’s release. “Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of.”