Federal Way graduate Jalen McDaniels is leaving San Diego State after his redshirt sophomore season to turn pro, the team’s Twitter account said Wednesday.

Jalen McDaniels has decided to pursue professional basketball opportunities after averaging 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds a game over his 67-game career at SDSU. Best of luck in the future, Jalen! pic.twitter.com/cn7IqKZvpJ — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 27, 2019

McDaniels, according to several media outlets, has hired an agent, meaning he won’t be back at school. McDaniels explored going pro last year before eventually withdrawing from the draft process.

NBADraft.net projects the 6-foot-10 forward as the first pick of the second round of June’s NBA draft.

McDaniels sophomore season has been marred by accusations from two former Federal Way classmates of allegedly secretly filming sex acts. McDaniels addressed the accusations earlier this month saying, “I really can’t talk about it. Hopefully there is a time I can come out and say things, but right now I just can’t.”

McDaniels was part of back-to-back Class 4A state title teams his last two years at Federal Way.

McDaniels’ younger brother Jaden, the No. 5 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports.com, is playing in the McDonald’s All-American game Wednesday in Atlanta. McDaniels is believed to have narrowed his recruiting choices to Washington, Kentucky, Texas and San Diego State. Whether his brother leaving SDSU impacts his recruiting choices is unknown.