LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A former University of Wyoming defensive end faces a sex assault charge stemming from an off-campus encounter a day after the team’s last game of the season.
The Laramie Boomerang reports that a case against former player Carl Granderson was filed in Albany County Circuit Court this week.
The case follows an investigation by Laramie police into allegations occurring on Nov. 25.
Officials say court records on the case cannot be released until Granderson is charged in district court.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will Seahawks make a move with Kam Chancellor? And what might happen with Frank Clark and Russell Wilson?
- It's in the numbers: Washington's Chris Petersen develops lower-star recruits into first- and second-round NFL draft picks | Matt Calkins
- Will Washington's pursuit of four-star wideout Puka Nacua continue? 'It's always recruiting season.'
- Washington continues to hum along, snaps losing streak at Arizona
- Washington adds linebacker Daniel Heimuli, safety Asa Turner to a defense-dominant 2019 class WATCH
An attempt to reach an attorney for Granderson on Thursday night was unsuccessful.
Coach Craig Bohl says in statement released by the university that the allegations against Granderson are “serious” and “troubling.”
The NFL draft prospect graduated from the university in December.
___
Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com