EVANSVILLE. Ind. (AP) — A former student is suing the University of Evansville and its former basketball coach, Walter McCarty, accusing him of rape and the school of not protecting students from him, allegations that both deny.

The Title IX lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Evansville claims the university was aware of harassment and assault claims against McCarty more than a year before his January 2020 dismissal but failed to protect students from him.

The former student, identified as Jane Doe, is a former university athletic trainer, the 34-page complaint said. It alleges McCarty sent the woman inappropriate texts and messages on social media that culminated in him pressuring her to visit his home after midnight on Dec. 9, 2019, when the attack occurred.

McCarty sent her more messages in the days afterward, to which she replied, “Why did u do what u did to me … I told u I wanted to stop and u kept goin,” the lawsuit said.

As a result of the attack, the plaintiff sought counseling, according to the suit, which seeks unspecified damages.

McCarty issued a statement saying in part, “I’ve never assaulted anyone in my 47 years on this earth. It’s disheartening that someone would make up such a vicious lie to gain financial rewards.”

The school also issued a statement in response to the lawsuit.

“The University of Evansville disputes the legal claims from Jane Doe and her attorney. The University is confident it responded appropriately to all reports of misconduct regarding Mr. McCarty based on information it actually knew at the time; the University is similarly confident it responded reasonably to Jane Doe’s report,” the statement said.

McCarty played in the NBA with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. After his playing career, McCarty served as an assistant coach with the Celtics, the Indiana Pacers and at the University of Louisville before taking the Evansville job.

