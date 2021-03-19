LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NFL player was arrested after allegedly driving away from a crash, abandoning his vehicle and leaving his injured passenger at a hospital where she was treated for head and face injuries, authorities said Friday.

Adam Hartford Seward’s attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, confirmed that his client was freed from custody following his arrest early Tuesday on a felony failure to stop at the scene of an accident charge and traffic violations.

A judge ordered Seward not to drive pending his next court appearance. Charges were not immediately filed.

Seward, 38, played linebacker for the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2005 to 2008, after attending high schools in Las Vegas and playing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels football team.

“Following a single vehicle accident, Mr. Seward immediately drove the alleged victim to the nearest hospital at her request,” Tomsheck said in a statement, adding that Seward cooperated with police.

“We trust the legal process to do its job and look forward to the full facts and circumstances of this incident coming to light,” the attorney said.

Police said a witness reported seeing a Jeep hit a pole at an intersection shortly before midnight Monday and followed it to a driveway near a school in the Summerlin neighborhood of northwest Las Vegas.

An officer reported finding the unoccupied vehicle with major damage, a broken windshield and blood in the passenger area — then following a blood trail to a nearby apartment complex where Seward reportedly told police the Jeep was his and they were there for him.

Seward and the woman told police they met that night and Seward acknowledged driving her to a hospital in another car that he owns, according to a police report.

The arrest was first reported by KLAS-TV in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Seward’s next court date is May 12.