No. 3 Eagles will host No. 7 Maine next weekend.

Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHENEY — Eric Barriere accounted for four touchdowns and Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington to a 34-29 win over sixth-seeded UC Davis on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.

The Aggies (10-3) had taken a 29-28 lead in this Big Sky Conference rematch with 1:13 to play on Jake Maier’s second touchdown pass and two-point conversion pitch.

The Eagles went 75 yards in four plays, kick-started by Barriere’s 29-yard scamper to the UC Davis 46 when it appeared he was going to be sacked. McPherson, who rushed for 143 yards, took a handoff up the middle and cut to the left sideline.

EWU (11-2) is home against seventh-seeded Maine, which upset No. 2 Weber State, Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN2). Weber State tied with EWU and UC Davis, for the Big Sky title.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Maier threw for 234 yards with Keelan Doss catching nine passes for 143 yards. Gilliam ran for 132 yards.

Five weeks earlier, Eastern rolled to a 59-20 win on the same field as Maier didn’t throw a touchdown pass, Gilliam was held to 70 yards and Doss had five catches for 70 yards.

Barriere was 21 of 25 for 235 yards Saturday and McPherson had a 33-yard completion, making him 6 for 6 in his career.

Seattle Times staff