CHENEY — Eric Barriere accounted for four touchdowns and Sam McPherson scored on a 35-yard run with 26 seconds left to lift third-seeded Eastern Washington to a 34-29 win over sixth-seeded UC Davis on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.

The Aggies (10-3) had taken a 29-28 lead in this Big Sky Conference rematch with 1:13 to play on Jake Maier’s second touchdown pass and two-point conversion pitch.

The Eagles went 75 yards in four plays, kick-started by Barriere’s 29-yard scamper to the UC Davis 46 when it appeared he was going to be sacked. McPherson, who rushed for 143 yards, took a handoff up the middle and cut to the left sideline.

EWU (11-2) is home against seventh-seeded Maine, which upset No. 2 Weber State, Saturday at 11 a.m. (ESPN2). Weber State tied with EWU and UC Davis, for the Big Sky title.

Maier threw for 234 yards with Keelan Doss catching nine passes for 143 yards. Gilliam ran for 132 yards.

Five weeks earlier, Eastern rolled to a 59-20 win on the same field as Maier didn’t throw a touchdown pass, Gilliam was held to 70 yards and Doss had five catches for 70 yards.

Barriere was 21 of 25 for 235 yards Saturday and McPherson had a 33-yard completion, making him 6 for 6 in his career.