Mason Peatling had 19 points and nine rebounds for EWU, which won 20 games last season.

GREELEY, Colo. — Eastern Washington men lost for the 12th time this basketball season Monday night as Jordan Davis scored 30 points with five assists, freshman Bodie Hume had 21 points and eight rebounds for Northern Colorado in its 75-63 Big Sky victory.

Hume dominated the first half and Davis, the Big Sky’s leading scorer, did the same in the second 20 minutes in scoring 30-plus points for the third time this season. Hume had 19 points in the first 20 minutes to help UNC build a 45-26 lead.

Hume has scored 18, 19, 12 and 21 points in his first four Big Sky Conference games for Northern Colorado (10-5, 4-0). UNC was 9 of 24 from three-point range to increase its league lead to 161 made threes this season.

Mason Peatling had 19 points and nine rebounds for EWU (3-12, 1-3), which won 20 games last season. Jesse Hunt added 14 points and five boards.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• In overtime, Krystal Leger-Walker hit two jump shots, one a three-pointer, and Savannah Smith made all four of her free throws as Northern Colorado (8-4, 3-0 Big Sky) was a 67-62 winner over host Eastern Washington (2-10, 1-2). Smith finished with 25 points to lead the Bears. Violet Kapri Morrow, out of Wilson High in Tacoma, led EWU with 21 points.

SOCCER

• Seattle University’s impressive freshman, Declan McGlynn, has been invited to the U.S. U-19 training camp. McGlynn, out of Kirkland, is coming off a season in which he was named the freshman of the year in the Western Athletic Conference and was second-team all-WAC after six goals and five assists. In previous experience with the U.S. U-19 team, McGlynn scored a goal against Jamaica and played in the Slovakia Cup.