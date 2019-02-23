DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says freshman star Zion Williamson won’t play against Syracuse because of a mild knee sprain sustained earlier in the week.
Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge disclosed Williamson’s status on Saturday, about 7 hours before the top-ranked Blue Devils (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visit Syracuse (18-8, 9-4).
The 280-pound Williamson sprained his knee in the opening minute of Duke’s loss to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday night. He was injured when he planted his foot while dribbling and his shoe tore apart.
The top contender for national player of the year honors ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. Williamson also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- Seahawks mailbag: Earl Thomas comp picks and what to do about special teams
- Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute VIEW
- Five things to know about Husky great Myles Gaskin entering the NFL combine
- Mariners can't 'stop it' when raving about legendary infield coach Perry Hill | Larry Stone
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25