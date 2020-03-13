After the cancellation of the spring and winter championships tournaments stemming from concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to athletes who participate in spring sports, the organization announced Friday.

The NCAA is also considering granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes involved in winter sports.

Additionally, the NCAA has suspended all recruiting on and off campus until at least April 15.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst, was the first to report the news on the NCAA granting an extra year to athletes.

On Thursday, the NCAA made the unprecedented decision to cancel all championship events for the rest of the school year, which wiped out the men’s and women’s basketball tournament, the baseball and softball College World Series and 18 other championship events.

At the University of Washington, the school has suspended all athletic-related activities and events through the winter quarter and spring break, which ends March 29.

“Department leadership and the medical team will re-assess the situation at the start of the spring quarter (March 30) to make a decision about athletic-related events and activities moving forward,” UW said in a statement.

And the Pac-12 has suspended all sport competitions indefinitely.

Most North American sports have come to a halt within the past 48 hours. The NBA, MLS and NHL have suspended their seasons, MLB has canceled spring training and is delaying opening day while the NFL, PGA Tour and NASCAR have postponed or canceled events.

