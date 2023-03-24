Hailey Van Lith defeated distraction.

But Louisville’s depth and defense won the day.

Minutes before No. 5 Louisville’s Sweet 16 match up against No. 8 Mississippi, the junior out of Wenatchee stood along the left wing — releasing three-pointers with infallible focus. She caught. She shot. She caught. She shot.

Six Ole Miss cheerleaders ran a semicircle around Louisville’s warm up, toting red flags with single letters that spelled R-E-B-E-L-S. The Ole Miss band — situated under Louisville’s basket — abruptly sprung to life, serenading its team’s sprint out of the tunnel.

She caught. She shot. She ignored all but the ball and the basket.

In a 72-62 Louisville win, the Honorable Mention All-American could have lost her focus — conceding to the chaos inside Climate Pledge Arena. She could have been waylaid by the roaring Washington welcome, via a crowd that drowned the words “From Wenatchee” during starting lineups. She could have crumbled under the weight of expectations, as the state’s top all-time scorer returned home with an Elite Eight date against Iowa awaiting the winner. She could have caught ESPN’s Holly Rowe in her peripheral vision, interviewing her proud parents behind the Louisville bench.

Instead, Van Lith repeated a familiar routine — perfected in an incomparable prep career at Cashmere High School.

She caught. She shot. She competed. She won.

Van Lith’s 21 points, five rebounds and four assists paced the victorious Cardinals — who trailed 9-3 in the first quarter Friday but responded with a 21-6 run to take control. The 5-foot-7 guard scored Louisville’s first five points, via a right-wing three and a midrange jumper.

Advertising

The Cardinals’ depth and defense also dominated, as their bench outscored Ole Miss’ 27-6. Guards Morgan Jones (11 points, 7 rebounds) and Mykasa Robinson (11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and forward Olivia Cochran (10 points, 6 rebounds) each landed in double figures as well.

Together, they defeated Ole Miss — and maybe, ESPN?

“What an amazing ballgame,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “Everybody was questioning, could we score? Could we defend? I think we showed, we’re not too damn bad, either. I’m not even sure if a few on the set at ESPN knew we were playing tonight, because the quote that was sent to me [said] that Ole Miss has to get past Iowa. And maybe it was a slip up, but that’s what was said. Maybe they forgot that we had been to six Sweet 16s in a row, and this is our fifth straight Elite Eight.

“We don’t get talked about as much, and I don’t know if we’re not as sexy. I don’t know what the deal is, but it’d sure be nice. … I think these kids deserve the respect. You might not like the way we do things, and I really don’t give a damn.”

In all, the Rebels — who upset No. 1 Stanford 54-49 on the Cardinal’s home court in the second round — shot just 38% from the field and 29% (4-14) from three in defeat. Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team was led by guards Marquesha Davis (19 points, 8 rebounds) and Myah Taylor (19 points), though it critically connected on just 12 of 19 free throws.

“The stage — the Sweet 16,” McPhee-McCuin said, when asked why her team never got comfortable. “It was our first time. Our players wanted to do so well. Human nature is a beast, man, and I just felt like we couldn’t get a hold of the moment and settle in like I wanted us to.”

With 4:42 left in the first quarter Friday, Van Lith brought the ball up and paused abruptly beyond the arc — the same spot where her pregame warm up defied distraction. She rose up, released and began to backpedal, seemingly assured of the coming swish. When it landed, she raised three fingers, kissed them all and blew that kiss to the Louisville bench.

The other kisses came later.

“Obviously it was amazing to have friends and family and the whole state out cheering for us,” Van Lith said. “I’m a very focused player, and everyone knows that about me. There were no distractions before the game, to say the least. But after the game I went and kissed all the babies and hugged all the people. So after business is done, then I celebrate. But before then I was locked into winning the game.”

During the ensuing timeout, Van Lith’s jumper was downgraded to a two-point shot — with her teal sneaker grazing the three-point line.

The shot, like Louisville’s performance, was not perfect.

But Van Lith’s best might be yet to come.

BOX SCORE