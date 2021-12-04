ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Championship Saturday started with a dramatic finish in the Big 12 title game that gave Cincinnati a little breathing room, boosted Notre Dame’s hopes and maybe even put Baylor in the conversation for a spot in the final four.

The ninth-ranked Bears used a goal line stand in the final minute to end No. 5 Oklahoma State’s playoff hopes.

In season filled with upsets, it seemed appropriate that the final day before the playoff field is selected would start with Baylor (11-2) getting a confetti shower at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys were sitting just outside playoff position, but a victory could have put pressure on No. 4 Cincinnati and set up Oklahoma State to slip into the CFP for the first time.

“These things are difficult to swallow. But we’ll be back,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said.

There has never been a two-loss team to make the playoff, but with the one-loss-or-fewer options dwindling, maybe there is a path for Baylor, which started the day ninth in the CFP rankings?

Mild-mannered Bears coach Dave Aranda passed on a chance to politic for his team, instead talking about lamenting Baylor’s two losses.

“That’s my fault,” he said.

As for the playoff: “I’m sure it will work out the way it’s supposed to,” Aranda said.

With the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and American Athletic Conference championships still to be decided, the teams that appeared to be in control of their own playoff hopes were Georgia (12-0), Michigan (11-1), Alabama (11-1) and Cincinnati (12-0).

The top-ranked Bulldogs and Crimson Tide were playing for the SEC title in Atlanta. Cincinnati was hosting Houston in the AAC title game. The Oklahoma State loss had to be considered good news for the Bearcats as they try to become the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to make the CFP.

Michigan faced Iowa in the Big Ten championship Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Independent Notre Dame (11-1) is done with its season, sitting at home in sixth in the playoff rankings with a new head coach. Marcus Freeman was officially promoted from defensive coordinator Friday, three days after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame to become LSU’s head coach.

The Irish needed an upset or two to have a shot and got one in the Big 12.

If Alabama beats Georgia and the favorites win out in the Big Ten and AAC, the playoff selection committee should have a pretty easy night. The biggest question will be what order to put Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Cincinnati on Sunday.

A loss for the Wolverines or Bearcats — or both — gets the Irish and maybe Baylor back in play. Though a close loss for Alabama against Georgia might also produce two SEC teams in the playoff for the second time in the postseason system’s eight year history.

At worst Baylor locked up a spot in the Sugar Bowl with its first Big 12 championship game victory. It’s the second time in the last three seasons the Bears will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor’s upset may very well keep the the Big 12 out of the playoff for a second straight season, though a future Big 12 member is still in play,

Cincinnati is scheduled to join the Big 12 by 2023 — along with Houston, BYU and UCF — with Texas and Oklahoma on the way out.

“It’s interesting that a lot of the conversation is around Oklahoma State at five and Cincinnati at four,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said before the title game. “How ironic is that?”

Well, it was.

Wake Forest (10-2) and Pittsburgh (10-2) played Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, with the winner locking up spot in a New Year’s Six game, likely the Peach Bowl.

On Friday night, Utah earned its first trip to the Rose Bowl by beating Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

