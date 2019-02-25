Ian Shoemaker had a 38-16 record at CWU the past five seasons and won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference titles in 2017 and 2018.

Ian Shoemaker, the head football coach at Central Washington University, has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Eastern Washington.

Shoemaker had a 38-16 record at CWU the past five seasons and won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference titles in 2017 and 2018. The Wildcats showed plenty of offensive firepower, averaging 37.3 points and 447.3 yards of total offense in those 54 games.

Shoemaker is a graduate of Orting High School and played football and baseball for four years at Grinnell College in Iowa.

NOTES

• Terrell Brown, a sophomore guard at Seattle University, was named the basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two victories for the Redhawks.

• Washington women’s soccer coach Lesle Gallimore was named to the Washington Youth Soccer Hall of Fame in recognition of more than 20 years of coaching excellence.

• Because of a snow forecast this week in Pullman, Washington State has moved its home baseball game against Nevada to Reno with single games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

• Washington’s men’s golf team is in 10th place out of 12 teams at the Southwestern Invitational in Westlake Village, Calif. The Huskies didn’t complete the second round before darkness, but stood at 28 over, 35 strokes behind leading USC. Henry Lee is the top Husky at 5-over, tied for 32nd.

• Sarah Rhee of the UW women’s golf team is tied for second, two strokes behind the leader, in the second round of the Bruin Wave Invitational in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Rhee had a 71-75—146, 2 over. The Huskies are ninth as a team.

• The Gonzaga men’s golf team finished tied for eighth in the Loyola Intercollegiate in Goodyear, Ariz., at 18-over. Charlie Magruder was the top Zag at 1-over 217.

• Gonzaga’s women’s golf team is seventh after two rounds of The Gold Rush in Seal Beach, Calif. The Zags are at 24-over, trailing leader San Jose State by 22 strokes.

• The Washington State women’s golf team finished 13th at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Ariz. Elodie Bridenne tied for 24th at 1-over 217.