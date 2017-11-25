Texas A&M-Commerce advances after a 38-yard field goal in the second half decides outcome in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — A big halftime lead and an undefeated season both evaporated quickly Saturday afternoon for Central Washington in the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Texas A&M-Commerce scored a 34-31 double-overtime victory to improve to 11-1 and next meet Minnesota State-Mankato in the national semifinals. Central Washington, which led 28-7 at halftime, finishes 11-1.

Central was up seven points with 3:48 left in the game, but then went three-and-out. The Lions took over on their own 36 with 2:37 left. After a 14-play drive, the Lions scored a touchdown with three seconds left and the game went into overtime tied at 28-28.

In the first overtime, both teams kicked field goals to force a second overtime.

In the second overtime, the Wildcats started with the ball, but a holding penalty forced them into a third-and-15 and two incomplete passes followed.

Texas A&M-Commerce ran three running plays for 4 yards before setting up for a 38-yard field goal, which kicker Kristov Martinez converted for the victory.

Austin Pernell rushed for 158 yards on 31 carries to lead the CWU ground attack. Reilly Hennessey finished 22 of 34 passing for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Hennessey also carried 13 times for 49 yards and a score.

The Lions were led by receiver Buck Wilson who caught 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wildcats outgained the Lions 487-429. The Wildcats racked up 14 penalties for 133 yards.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

• Westminster (4-0), at home in Salt Lake City, scored the final 11 points of the game for an 83-77 comeback victory over Seattle Pacific (4-2). The Falcons took a 77-72 lead with 3:09 left on a layup by Tony Miller, who led the team with 17 points, but SPU failed to score the rest of the game. Dayon Goodman had 36 points and eight rebounds for the Griffins.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• A hot-shooting second half led Eastern Washington (2-3) to a 61-41 home victory over Utah Valley (0-5). The Eagles hit 16 of 28 shots in the second half, 57.1 percent. Delaney Hodgins led EWU with 24 points and nine rebounds. She became just the third Eagle to score 1,500 career points.