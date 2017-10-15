California scored the go-ahead goal off a free kick in the 77th minute as the Washington men’s soccer team dropped its second straight match, falling 2-1 on a hot Sunday afternoon in Berkeley.
California scored the go-ahead goal off a free kick in the 77th minute as the Washington men’s soccer team dropped its second straight match, falling 2-1 on a hot Sunday afternoon in Berkeley.
The loss dropped the Huskies to 9-4-1 and to 2-2-1 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears moved to 9-3-0 and 4-1-0.
The Huskies got their goal in the 16th minute to make the score 1-1. A free kick ricocheted off a defender and went right to Luke Hauswirth, who cracked a hard shot into the upper right corner of the net.
Washington remains winless when failing to score at least two goals in a match, dropping to 0-4-1. The Huskies are 9-0 when they net two or more.
Volleyball
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
Oregon State (13-7, 3-5 Pac-12) completed a road sweep of the Washington schools, defeating Washington State 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-12 in Pullman. Taylor Mims recorded career highs in kills (25) and digs (18) for the Cougars (13-7, 2-6). Casey Schoenlein had nine kills, while Claire Martin and Ella Lajos added eight kills each with Martin tallying four blocks and Lajos three blocks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.