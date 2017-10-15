California scored the go-ahead goal off a free kick in the 77th minute as the Washington men’s soccer team dropped its second straight match, falling 2-1 on a hot Sunday afternoon in Berkeley.

The loss dropped the Huskies to 9-4-1 and to 2-2-1 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears moved to 9-3-0 and 4-1-0.

The Huskies got their goal in the 16th minute to make the score 1-1. A free kick ricocheted off a defender and went right to Luke Hauswirth, who cracked a hard shot into the upper right corner of the net.

Washington remains winless when failing to score at least two goals in a match, dropping to 0-4-1. The Huskies are 9-0 when they net two or more.

Volleyball

Oregon State (13-7, 3-5 Pac-12) completed a road sweep of the Washington schools, defeating Washington State 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-12 in Pullman. Taylor Mims recorded career highs in kills (25) and digs (18) for the Cougars (13-7, 2-6). Casey Schoenlein had nine kills, while Claire Martin and Ella Lajos added eight kills each with Martin tallying four blocks and Lajos three blocks.