The NCAA tournament rarely delivers a matchup as thrilling and enticing as it did in the Elite Eight.

On one end of the court there was Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a once-in-a-generation player and triple-threat queen who is on pace to rewrite the NCAA’s record books.

And at the other end there was Hailey Van Lith, the Cashmere High School product who has become a Louisville sensation and one of the best players in today’s game.

Both are All-Americans and can’t-miss WNBA stars destined to play on the Climate Pledge Arena floor and renew Sunday night’s masterpiece for many more years.

In their first collegiate matchup, Round 1 goes to Clark, who arguably has never been better in authoring a 41-point triple double to carry Iowa to a 97-83 victory and claim the Seattle 4 Region title.

The No. 2 seed Hawkeyes (30-6) will face Monday’s winner of the Greenville 2 Region final between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Maryland on Friday in the Final Four.

Van Lith got things started with six points and an assist to lift Louisville to an 8-0 lead, which prompted an Iowa timeout with 7:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Clark, who missed her first two shots, answered with seven straight points and the show was on.

The rest of the game was a showcase of Clark’s basketball brilliance. She scored in myriad ways — step-back three-pointers, pullup threes on fast breaks, dribble-drive floaters at a blistering pace that left Van Lith and Louisville lagging far behind.

Iowa led 25-21 after the first quarter, with Clark accounting for 21 points while scoring 15 and doling out four assists.

And that’s not to suggest the Cardinals weren’t equally exceptional. In the first half, Louisville shot 53.3% from the field, including 66.7% (6 of 9) on three-pointers.

Normally, that’s enough to build a sizable lead, but against Iowa, which shot 54.8% from the floor and canned 9 of 21 three-pointers, Louisville trailed 48-43 at halftime.

Iowa went up 65-52 on Kate Martin’s rainbow three-pointer with 4:21 left in the third quarter and outscored Louisville 30-16 in the period to take a 78-59 lead into the fourth.

Louisville (26-12) never mounted a serious challenge the rest of the way and failed to make a second straight trip to the Final Four.

Van Lith finished with 27 points — two shy of her season high — on 8-for-16 shooting, while Olivia Cochran added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Chrislyn Carr chipped in 11 points.

However, scoring wasn’t Louisville’s problem. Cardinals coach Jeff Walz needed to design a defense to slow down the nation’s highest-scoring offense.

At times Louisville tried covering Clark, a rail-thin 6-foot guard, with bigger defenders and assigned 6-2 forward Nyla Harris, 6-2 guard Morgan Jones and 6-0 guard Merissah Russell with the seemingly impossible task of slowing her down.

But nothing worked.

Clark drained 11 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 three-pointers, and 11 of 13 free throws. She whipped pinpoint passes through defenders for 12 assists. And in the final minutes collected her 10th rebound for her 11th career triple-double.

Clark thrilled the crowd of 11,700 and playfully interacted with fans who shouted, “Let’s go Hawks!” and “MVP!”

Sure enough, Clark was voted the Seattle Region 4 Most Outstanding Player after scoring 31 points against Colorado in the regional semifinal.

McKenna Warnock finished with 17 points and five rebounds and Gabbie Marshall tallied 14 points for Iowa, which advances to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.