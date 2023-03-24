Despite two of their stars struggling offensively, the Colorado Buffaloes kept high-scoring Iowa in check for more than 20 minutes Friday night and somewhat surprisingly took a narrow lead at halftime.

Then, Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and her teammates caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points to pull away from the Buffaloes and secure an 87-77 victory in the Sweet 16 at Climate Pledge Arena.

No. 2 seed Iowa (28-6) advances to the Elite Eight on Sunday to face the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 5 Louisville and No. 8 Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, No. 6 seed Colorado ends its season at 25-9.

Clark, who had 11 points at the break, recovered from a slow start and finished with a game-high 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting, eight assists and three rebounds.

Monika Czinano added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Kate Martin chipped in 16 points and McKenna Warnock 12 for the Hawkeyes, who has won seven straight games.

Iowa led 23-22 after the first quarter and was up 28-24 early in the second when Colorado went on a 13-4 run to surge ahead 37-32 midway through the period.

The Hawkeyes momentarily regained control before Tameiya Sadler drove into a thicket of defenders and curled in high-arcing layup that bounced off the glass and beat the buzzer to put Colorado up 40-39 at halftime.

Early in the third, Iowa used a 13-0 run over a four-minute stretch to turn a 42-41 deficit into a 54-42 advantage with 5:04 left.

Clark put on a show during the decisive spurt, draining a contested three-pointer then swiping a pass for a steal and converting a layup in traffic for a 12-point lead.

While the Hawkeyes were soaring, the Buffaloes missed six straight shots and were outscored 25-13 in the third quarter.

Iowa led by 14 points early in the fourth and Clark drilled a three-pointer from the “March Madness” logo at midcourt that sent a jolt through the crowd to go up 12 with 8:28 left.

However, Colorado didn’t go away quietly and pulled to within 78-74 with 1:38 remaining.

That’s when Czinano answered with a layup over sophomore center Aaronette Vonleh and the Buffaloes’ shooting went cold again as they missed five of their final six shots.

CU junior forward Frida Formann finished with 21 points — four shy of her career high — before fouling out and Vonleh added 14.

However, Buffaloes leading scorer Quay Miller, a former Washington Husky missed her first eight shots before tallying 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and 14 rebounds.

And Jaylyn Sherrod shook off a miserable first half in which she was saddled with fouls and tallied just two points before finishing with 11 points and nine assists before fouling out.