SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team’s next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash.
Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Louisville. Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.
Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim’s SUV. Boeheim came over a rise and swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was perpendicular across two lanes.
No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25