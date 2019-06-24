IRVING, Texas (AP) — Defending national champion Baylor will host Georgia on Dec. 4 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge women’s basketball event.

The Southeastern Conference and Big 12 released the pairings for the event on Monday.

Texas Tech hosts Mississippi in the other Dec. 4 Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Iowa State visits Alabama on Dec. 5.

The Dec. 7 schedule includes Kansas State at Arkansas, LSU at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State at Texas A&M and Auburn at TCU.

Florida visits Kansas, Tennessee hosts Texas and Mississippi State hosts West Virginia on Dec. 8.

Game times will be announced later.

This event has been held since 2014. The two conferences have split the 10 matchups each of the last two seasons.