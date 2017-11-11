Eric Barriere threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his first start, Sam McPherson rushed for 118 yards while throwing for one score and catching a TD pass and Eastern Washington topped North Dakota 21-14 on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — Eric Barriere threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his first start, Sam McPherson rushed for 118 yards while throwing for one score and catching a TD pass and Eastern Washington topped North Dakota 21-14 on Saturday.

Barriere, filling in for suspended starter Gage Gubrud, connected with McPherson for a 14-yard TD in the second quarter and scored on a 1-yard sneak on the final play of the first half to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead.

McPherson tied the game at 7 for the Eagles (6-4, 5-2 Big Sky) when he pulled up and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Talolo Limu-Jones.

The Fighting Hawks (3-8, 2-6), who opened the scoring on Kelly Studsrud’s 7-yard run, pulled within a score on Koah Wanzek’s 2-yard pass to Studsrud with 4:37 to go. The defense forced a three-and-out but Jordan Dascalo boomed a 67-yard punt to the North Dakota 3. After a quick first down, the Eagles defense forced two incompletions and had a sack to seal the win between the two teams that tied for the title last year with 8-0 records.

Barriere completed 13 of 23 passes for 130 yards and ran for 55 more. Studsrud threw for 261 yards.

CWU captures title

ARCATA, Calif. – Central Washington defeated Humboldt State 42-28 to capture the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship, the school’s first since 2012.

The Wildcats improved to 11-0 and await their NCAA playoff seeding.

The Wildcats took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of passing touchdowns from Reilly Hennessey and a 22-yard touchdown run by Austin Pernell.

Pernell took a handoff 80 yards in the second quarter for the Wildcats’ longest play from scrimmage this season. The senior running back followed with a 4-yard touchdown later in the quarter. He finished with 196 yards rushing.

Other games

At Pacific Lutheran 40, Lewis & Clark 24

LaVoy Walker passed for 208 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score for the Lutes (4-4, 4-3 Northwest Conference). DJ Winter caught two TD passes and Marc Gallant caught one. Anthony Louthan also ran for a TD for PLU.

George Fox 21, at Puget Sound 7

The Loggers (3-6, 2-5 NWC) recovered a fumble during the second-half kickoff return and Paul Thomas punched in his sixth rushing touchdown of the season from 1 yard out.

At Whitworth 57, Willamette 24

Record-setting QB Ian Kolste finished his final game at Whitworth (8-2, 5-2 NWC) by completing 20 of 29 passes for 264 yards with five touchdowns.