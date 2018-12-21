TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Court records say a University of Arizona basketball player will spend at least Sunday night in Pima County jail as part of a plea deal resulting from his August arrest on suspicion of DUI.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the plea agreement filed earlier this month in Pima County Justice Court says Arizona sophomore forward Ira Lee also must pay $1,492 in fines and fees.
He must also attend alcohol/drug and traffic classes, use an interlock device for 12 months while driving and serve 12 months of unsupervised probation.
The 20-year-old Lee was assigned four days in jail through Thursday morning.
Because Lee is eligible for home detention and work release, he’ll spend the final three days of his sentence at home while wearing a GPS-enabled ankle bracelet.
Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.tucson.com