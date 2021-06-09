Georgia might have the most talented roster in the country heading into the college football season.

And unlike some of the other notable national title contenders — like Alabama and Ohio State —- the Bulldogs aren’t breaking in a new starting quarterback. Is this the year Georgia breaks a national championship drought that dates to 1980?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bulldogs beat writer Marc Weiszer from the Athens Banner-Herald joins AP’s Ralph D. Russo to discuss Georgia’s recent blue-chip transfer additions and the state of Kirby Smart’s program.

Also, Matt Fortuna, national college football writer with The Athletic, joins the show to discuss the mess that became of Northwestern’s athletic director search; Wisconsin’s seemingly seamless transition, Notre Dame in year 12 under Brian Kelly and Nick Saban’s contract extension.

