Stanford coach David Shaw says if he were king of college football it would take him about 30 minutes to fix the playoff.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Shaw joins the AP’s Ralph Russo for what has become almost an annual appearance to talk about the state of the game.

Shaw explains the thinking behind recent modifications to preseason practice aimed at decreasing exposure to head injuries.

He talks about what he believes is the most important way new Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff can support football in the conference. And he has an easy solution for expanding the College Football Playoff.

Plus, a preview of Stanford’s 2021 season as the Cardinal try to carry over a strong end to 2020 against a schedule with nothing but Power Five opponents.

