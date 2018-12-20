LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An affidavit alleges University of Kansas football player Pooka Williams punched a woman in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat earlier this month.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the 18-year-old woman showed the officer text messages from Williams admitting to punching her in the arms during the Dec. 5 incident. The document says the officer also found the victim had bruises on her arms and side.

Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men at an apartment building. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

His attorney entered a not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery during a Dec. 7 court hearing.

Coach Les Miles says Pooka is suspended pending investigation.

Williams, a freshman running back from New Orleans, received several national and Big 12 honors during the 2018 season.