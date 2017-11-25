The Zags lost in the semifinal round of the PK80 Invitational tournament in Portland despite 39 points and 12 rebounds from Johnathan Williams. The 16-team event has two brackets. Florida will play No. 1 Duke in the Motion Bracket final Sunday.

PORTLAND – Jalen Hudson scored a career-high 35 points, including eight three-pointers, and No. 7 Florida downed 17th-ranked Gonzaga 111-105 in double overtime on Friday night at the PK80 Invitational.

The Zags (4-1) lost despite a spectacular game from Johnathan Williams, who finished with a career-high 39 points and made 16 of 22 shots from the field. Williams also had 12 rebounds.

Chris Chiozza had a career-high 26 points and 10 assists for the Gators (5-0), who go on to face No. 1 Duke in the championship game of the Motion Bracket at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Duke rallied to beat Texas 85-78 in overtime. Gonzaga will play Texas at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The PK80, which celebrates Nike co-founder Phil Knight’s upcoming 80th birthday, features 16 teams that are in two brackets.

In the first overtime, Gonzaga’s Silas Melson made a layup to tie the score at 95 and also was fouled with 1.8 seconds left, but missed his attempt at the go-ahead free throw.

Gonzaga went ahead 78-76 on Josh Perkins’ layup and free throw with 40.1 seconds left in regulation. KeVaughn Allen’s layup for the Gators closed out scoring in the second half.

Killian Tillie finished with 17 points for Gonzaga before he fouled out in overtime.

Perkins also had 17, all in the second half, before also fouling out.

Duke comes back strong

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls Marvin Bagley III a treasure.

The freshman big man had a career-high 34 points and added 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (7-0) against Texas.

“I believe ultimately in this kid. I knew he was going to be good, but coaching him every day, he’s a treasure, really,” Krzyzewski said. “Because he wants to be really good. All of his teammates love him because he’s as hard of a worker as we have.”

Duke trailed by 16 points in the second half and was forced to play five freshmen once senior Grayson Allen fouled out.

Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and seven rebounds for Texas (4-1).

• Luke Maye had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 9 North Carolina to an 87-68 win over Arkansas in a Victory Bracket semifinal game of the PK80 Invitational.

Defending NCAA champion North Carolina (5-0) will face No. 4 Michigan State for the title of that bracket at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Spartans (4-1) beat Connecticut 77-57.

Utah beats EWU

SALT LAKE CITY – David Collette only played 18 minutes for Utah, but he dominated when he was on the floor. The senior forward scored a season-high 24 points on 11-of-12 shooting to help the Utes sprint away for an 85-69 victory over Eastern Washington.

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (3-4).

Other games

• Second-ranked Arizona finished 0-3 at the Battle 4 Atlantis, losing to No. 18 Purdue 89-64 in the seventh-place game in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

“I wouldn’t have predicted we would come down here and finish 0-3,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said. “That wasn’t the goal.”

This is the first three-game losing streak for the Wildcats since February 2010, during Miller’s first season in Tucson.

• Tra Holder scored a career-high 40 points to lead Arizona State to a 102-86 upset of No. 15 Xavier in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational.