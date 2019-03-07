STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Three former Oklahoma State basketball players who were kicked off the team in January face criminal charges after authorities accused them of damaging cars.
Court records show 19-year-old Maurice Calloo, 20-year-old Kentrevious Jones and 21-year-old Michael Weathers along with 19-year-old former Oklahoma State cheerleader Imani Patterson were each charged Wednesday with malicious injury to property.
Authorities accuse the four of using an air rifle on Jan. 1 to shoot seven vehicles, a parking garage window and an apartment door window.
No attorney is listed for any of the four, who each face up to 11 years in jail if convicted on all nine counts.
Calloo, Jones and Weathers were kicked off the team Jan. 16 by coach Mike Boynton, who said only that they were involved in a “situation.”