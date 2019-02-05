Signing Day Part II is here and while nobody is catching Alabama for the recruiting crown, there is still some work to be done and a few blue-chippers to sign.

About 80 percent of available scholarships in FBS were scooped up during the early signing period in December. The traditional February signing period, which begins Wednesday, is more of an afterthought.

Some drama might be drummed up around the few remaining unsigned five-star prospects. Darnell Wright, an offensive lineman from West Virginia, is expected to choose between Tennessee and Alabama. Jerrion Ealy, a running back from Mississippi, will pick between Clemson and Ole Miss.

Miami and Southern California are trying to recover from underwhelming Decembers, and Florida State looks to finish strong after a disappointing first season under Willie Taggart.

