Most Read Sports Stories
- WSU coach Mike Leach calls media member a 'sanctimonious troll' in rant after Apple Cup loss
- Apple Cup GameCenter: Highlights, live updates from 112th meeting of UW and WSU
- The common denominator in WSU's Apple Cup losses isn't the players; it's Mike Leach | Matt Calkins
- Jadeveon Clowney could barely lift his leg by end of 49ers game; could still return Monday vs. Vikings
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW's seventh straight Apple Cup win over WSU
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.