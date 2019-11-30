Most Read Sports Stories
- WSU coach Mike Leach calls media member a 'sanctimonious troll' in rant after Apple Cup loss
- The common denominator in WSU's Apple Cup losses isn't the players; it's Mike Leach | Matt Calkins
- Jadeveon Clowney could barely lift his leg by end of 49ers game; could still return Monday vs. Vikings
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Earl 2.0? New Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs already drawing high praise from Pete Carroll
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.