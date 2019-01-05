The Eagles pulled within a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but North Dakota State was able to hold off another brilliant performance by Eastern QB Eric Barriere to win its seventh FCS championship in eight years.

FRISCO, Texas – Seven times in the last eight years, various opponents have tried to stand in the way of the green and gold FCS machine known as North Dakota State.

They’ve all been unsuccessful and Eastern Washington was the latest to come up short, losing 38-24 to the Bison on Saturday in the national championship game at Toyota Stadium.

The Eagles failed to win a second championship in their second appearance in Frisco, while the Bison claimed their seventh title, moving past Georgia Southern at the top of the all-time list.

NDSU was led by senior quarterback Easton Stick, a Walter Payton Award finalist who’s now the winningest player in FCS history. Stick finished the game 13-of-19 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two first-half touchdowns, and tacked on a third the second, allowing the reigning champs to lead from start to finish.

Eric Barriere, brilliant for the Eagles most of the season after replacing the injured Gage Gubrud, completed 12-of-23 passes for 191 yards and two interceptions. He rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The late scoring scamper made it a seven-point game with under three minutes to play, but the Bison successfully recovered Roldan Alcobendas’ onside kick and Stick pushed the NDSU lead back to 14 points when he kept the ball on an option keeper, sprinting into the end zone from 46 yards out.

Stick’s passing totals were complemented by a team-high 121 rushing yards. Darrius Shepherd was on the end of two of his touchdown passes, catching five balls in total for 125 yards.

The Eagles were led offensively by senior running back Sam McPherson, who carried the ball 18 times for 158 yards and one touchdown. Nsimba Webster had four receptions for 92 yards for the Eagles.

EWU kept pace with the reigning champs in the first half, totaling 184 yards of offense compared to 198 from NDSU and nine first downs to 11 for the Bison. But penalties constantly set the Eagles back – they had six of them for 50 yards – and finished the half with a nearly nine-minute advantage in time of possession.

Stick’s arm has been an essential component to the NDSU offense all year, but it was the QB’s legs that were pivotal in the first half. Twice the senior called his own number, scoring on a 12-yard run in the first quarter before darting around the left edge for a 4-yard score in the second.

Barriere’s first miscue of the game came in the second quarter, when EWU’s QB threw into double coverage and saw his pass fall into the hands of linebacker Levi Jordheim. But the Eagles recovered from their first turnover, the defense held and Barriere’s offense took over again with three minutes to play in the half.

They scored their first touchdown of the game on a fake field goal. Gunner Talkington, EWU’s holder, caught the snap and rather than put the ball down for Roldan Alcobendas, he threw a quick pass to Jayce Gilder for a 4-yard touchdown to cut the NDSU lead to 17-10.

The Eagles and Bison combined to score three more TDs in the third quarter – and they also committed four turnovers, three of which came in the first five minutes of the period.

A second Barriere interception was followed by Stick’s first mistake of the game, and the NDSU QB’s pick put the ball right back into EWU’s hands. But the Eagles couldn’t hold onto it and backup QB Gunner Talkington fumbled on a sack, which gave NDSU possession on the EWU 25-yard line.

The Bison extended their lead by two touchdowns when Stick floated a 23-yard touchdown pass to Shepherd. EWU running back Sam McPherson escaped for a 75-yard TD shortly thereafter, but NDSU’s cushion was back to 14 points after Shepherd scored on a 78-yard catch-and-run pass from Stick – the longest pass play of the season for the Bison and their signal-caller.