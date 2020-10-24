Poll: UW, WSU fans: How many of your team’s games will you watch on TV this year?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 24, 2020
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sonics legend Shawn Kemp to open Seattle's first Black-owned marijuana dispensary
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Arizona Cardinals — plus Bob Condotta's prediction
- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will miss his third game in a row with a groin injury
- We're about to find out just how good the Seahawks are
- Ballad of the 'Solo Man': A Seattle firefighter's quest to outlast adversity in 2020, one step at a time WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.