Eastern QB Eric Berriere tied Vernon Adams' school record with seven touchdown passes as the third-seeded Eagles rolled over Maine to reach the FCS championship game.

Eastern Washington exorcised its FCS semifinals demons.

Eric Barriere and Nsimba Webster exercised Maine’s secondary.

The electric quarterback-receiver combo accounted for four touchdowns in the EWU’s 50-19 rout of Maine on Saturday at Roos Field, securing a trip to the FCS national title game.

Barriere completed 21 of 30 passes for 352 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles (12-2), who will face top-ranked North Dakota State (14-0) on January 5, 2019 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Barriere’s seven touchdowns tied Vernon Adams’ school record, which was set against Washington in 2014.

Webster helped snap EWU’s three-game FCS semifinals losing streak, hauling in nine passes for 188 yards, boosting an offense that totaled 568 yards against one of the top defensive units in the country.

The Eagles, who return to Frisco for the first time since 2010 when the program won its first national title, established a 21-0 first-quarter cushion by turning turnovers into points.

The first of Josh Lewis’ first two interceptions came on Maine’s first drive, putting EWU on the Black Bears’ 1-yard line.

Barriere rolled right and found a wide-open Andrew Boston on the Eagles’ subsequent play for its first score.

On Maine’s next possession, defensive tackle Keith Moore stripped quarterback Chris Ferguson and recovered the fumble, setting up a Barriere touchdown pass to tight end Jayce Gilder.

Maine (10-4), which led the country in rushing defense (68 rushing yards per game), yielded a season-high 216 rushing yards to EWU.

The Black Bears ranked second in the country in sacks (47), but came up empty Saturday.

Eastern Washington’s defense was the better of the two units, forcing four turnovers and holding run-first Maine to 154 yards on the ground while giving up 325 through the air.