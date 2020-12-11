Saturday’s football game between Washington and Oregon may have been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on the Husky team, but the Pacific Northwest rivals are still expected to clash on the hardwood in an early Pac-12 battle.

The UW men’s basketball team (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) is coming off a lopsided 73-41 victory while the defending Pac-12 regular-season champion Ducks (3-1) are riding a three-game winning streak into their conference opener. Tipoff is 5 p.m. Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Recent history in this regional matchup that began in 1903 favors Oregon, which has won 9 of the past 10 games, including a 64-61 overtime victory in their most recent meeting on Jan. 18.

Here are three observations ahead of UW’s clash with Oregon.

Better, but still needs improvement

By every quantifiable measurement, Washington’s 32-point victory on Wednesday was its best game of the season. The win matters most for a team had had been blown out in its three previous games, but the Huskies also made great strides in areas where they were struggling. UW entered the game averaging 52 points and shooting just 33.9% from the field, 18.9% from the field and being outrebounded by 16 boards. Against Seattle U, Washington had season highs in points (73), field goal percentage (46.4), three-point field goal percentage (53.3) and outrebouned the Redhawk 42-29. It’s difficult to determine if the Huskies’ improved play was the result of players getting comfortable with their new roles or the lack of resistance from a SU team that’s lost four straight games. Still, newcomer Nate Pryor, who had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first start, proved he’s deserving of more minutes. If coach Mike Hopkins permanently moves Pryor into the starting backcourt with leading scorer Quade Green, then presumably the odd man out is junior guard Erik Stevenson or Jamal Bey. (Green didn’t start Wednesday after missing a couple of days of practice due to illness.) Stevenson, the Wichita State transfer, is shooting 27.3 percent from the field and 28.6 percent (4 of 14) on three-pointers while averaging 6.0 and 2.3 rebounds. Bey is shooting 38.1 percent on field goals and 40 percent (2 of 5) behind the arc while averaging 5.8 points and 2.5 assists.

Buckle up, Nate Roberts

Literally the biggest surprise this season has been 7-foot-4 center Riley Sorn who has developed from a walk-on who played one minute last season, to a serviceable backup capable of giving a thin UW front court quality minutes when starter Nate Roberts is out. Roberts has steadily improved over the past two outings and Washington clobbered Seattle U with its bigs on Wednesday. However, the Huskies will face arguably the toughest frontline they’ll see all season witch a match up against Oregon’s front that features 6-11 center N’Faly Dante and 6-6 forwards Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams Jr. Dante shot 10 for 10 while tallying 22 points in his last outing. Meanwhile, Omoruyi leads Pac-12 with a 21.0 scoring average and Williams averages 14.0 points and a team-leading 7.8 rebounds.

The ‘Wright’ stuff

Hameir Wright has struggled offensively, particularly with his perimeter shooting. He’s shooting just 15.8% on three-pointers (3 of 19), including a 1-for-10 performance on Dec. 1 against UC Riverside. However, Wright’s defense makes him indispensable considering UW’s lack of depth on the front line. Wright just might be the Huskies’ best defender. He’s first on the team in blocks (1.8 per game), second in rebounding (5.5) and tied for second in steals (1.5). On Wednesday, Wright moved into sixth place on UW’s all-time blocks list with 114. He needs 23 to move into a fifth-place tie with Malik Dime (137) and at his current pace will finish the season with 152 and fourth among the school’s all-time greats. Matisse Thybulle and Chris Welp lead the list with 186.