That’s what Seattle Pacific men’s basketball coach Grant Leep and SPU women’s coach Mike Simonson are doing as they navigate the everchanging landscape of COVID-19. Hoping for clarity, the coaches expect to have a schedule of games beginning in January.

In mid-November, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced that it would have a four-team conference season that included SPU, Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene and Saint Martin’s.

Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington opted out.

On Dec. 11, Alaska Fairbanks pulled out, and responding to that, SPU elected to opt out on Dec. 16, leading to the cancellation of the conference season.

The Falcons are still planning on playing independent schedules, which the coaches are trying to set up. But the school is not allowing the teams to play out of state, which makes it more difficult, and games can’t start before Jan. 8.

Saint Martin’s is an obvious opponent because it had opted to stay in, and Northwest Nazarene (Nampa, Idaho) is too, but it would have to travel to Seattle. There is also talk that Western and Central might decide to start playing an independent schedule, which would give SPU more options.

“It’s been pretty challenging,” Leep said. “But I’ve been impressed with how our guys have handled it because there has been a lot of disappointment.”

The disappointment for the SPU men began in March when they were in San Diego to begin play in the NCAA Division II tournament. After starting the season 0-4, the Falcons were 22-3 after that and won the GNAC regular-season title.

As one of the hottest teams in the country, they had high aspirations in the tournament, and then …

“We were walking into a restaurant for dinner right when the news broke that (Utah Jazz center) Rudy Gobert had tested positive (on March 11),” Leep said. “At that point, my staff and I looked at each other, and it was, ‘Oh boy, this isn’t good.'”

It wasn’t. The Division II basketball tournament was canceled the next day. One day before SPU was scheduled to play.

“It was frustrating to put in all the work to get to that point, and then not be able to play it,” Leep said. “I would have never thought in a million years that it would extend into having an effect this season.”

But it has. Leep, who has most of last season’s team back, is grateful to have been able to practice the past couple of months, as is Simonson. He is in his third year as head coach and trying to rebuild the program after taking over a young, inexperienced team in the summer of 2018.

“Going into this season, this was going to be a special rebuilding year for us,” said Simonson, whose team was 8-20 last season. “We still have a pretty young team and we were really looking forward to have a full 30 games. But being able to practice, and the with the opportunity to play games when other teams in our conference will not be playing, we’re looking at that as a really positive thing.”

Said Leep: “The two hours that we practice is probably the most normal that those guys feel in the last nine months. It’s a good release for them.”

The coaches hope to have their schedules out in the next week or two.

“But in this day of COVID there are a lot of question marks, so you have your pencil and an eraser,” Simonson said. “The good news is that most teams I’ve talked to are open to trying to make something work.”

Adapt and adjust.

“You almost have to schedule a week or two ahead, and hope it works out,” Leep said. “It’s going to be so fluid this year.”

Simonson hopes to schedule between eight and 12 games. Leep would like to schedule 11 Division II games to be eligible to get into the NCAA Division II tournament.

“I’m a pretty optimistic guy by nature, so I’m optimistic that we can (schedule 11 Division II games), but there are still some roadblocks in the way of that happening,” Leep said. “I’m going to do everything I can to get us to that point.”